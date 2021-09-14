Future of Vihiga Queens Football Club is bright

Sorry state • Are the dirty and tattered national flags at both the Supreme Court Building in downtown Nairobi and the Milimani Law Courts indicative of the sorry situation or what happens in these two places? poses Evans Macharia Mwangi. “I think, yes. Many times, we hear of not-very-good stories from those two buildings, more so on the issue of corruption.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Contract • Politicians must complete their mandates from the 2017 General Election before talking about the 2022 poll, says Japhet Tonui. “Can they first deliver on the mandates they were given by the voters? This is how the law of contract works: You deliver your part of the bargain before seeking new terms. What makes them think they can run away from this?”His contact is [email protected]

***

Road safety • What is likely to catch the eye of a visitor to Nyahururu Town is the newly built infrastructure, especially the improved and paved roads, says Muriithi King’au. But standing out like a sore thumb is the lack of pedestrian crossings and walkways. “In grave danger are schoolchildren, who risk getting hit by motorists and motorcycle riders.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Locos • X. N. Iraki says Murang’a used to be divided into locos (locations). “They were 20. Can we bring back the locos? They are unique and made it easier to locate someone. That is easier than long names such as Gaichanjiru, Kanyenyai-ini and Kihumbu-ini. And why do men and women from the upper side of Murang’a, including Kangari, look Ethiopian?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Girls on top • The future of Vihiga Queens Football Club, who defeated CB Ethiopia in Nairobi to enter the inaugural TotalEnergies Caf Women’s Champions League final due in Egypt, is bright, says David Chegerichman. The gospel musician-cum-football guru was impressed with their accurate passing, speedy attacking and solid defence and midfield. His contact is [email protected].