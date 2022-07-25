DPP, DCI supremacy battles bad for justice delivery

Unhealthy rivalry • The battle for supremacy between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is not good for the delivery of justice, says Opiyo Oduwo. “As the saying goes, ‘when two bulls fight the grass suffers’. The DPP and DCI must always work in harmony for an efficient and competent justice system.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Forgotten report • It’s hardly surprising that almost every politician is now talking about solving land injustices, notes Joseph Macharia. What they are conveniently forgetting “is that there’s a public document that was shelved, as it touched every raw nerve on the issue”. The Ndung’u Land Report’s implementation, he adds, “will solve a big chunk of the problem”. His contact is [email protected]

***

Unpaid salaries • All is not well in Mandera Town, whose employees have not been paid salaries for several months, Awal Abdikani claims. As the county gears up for the August 9 elections, Awal wants the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to move quickly and investigate the financial affairs of the county situated in the faraway northeastern tip of the country. His contact is [email protected]

***

Potholed road • The Muhoroni to Fort Ternan road that was built only a few years ago has developed potholes, Churchill Amatha reports, calling for regular maintenance to avoid reconstruction. “The rebuilding of roads is [due to] lack of maintenance and failure to enforce the regulations on loads. The roads authorities should look into this vital link to western Kenya.” His contact [email protected]

***

What’s in a name? • The choice of names can be depressing, says Joe Ngige Mungai. His philanthropic friends recently raised funds to visit Kandara Orphanage in Murang’a County. “I’m sure the name does not make the young residents proud just like prisoners, who are often referred to as ‘mahabusu’. Let’s give institutions names anyone would be proud to identify with.” His contact [email protected]