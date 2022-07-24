Election posters must be removed after polls

Language barrier • Many Kenyans were deliberately left out of the Deputy Presidential Debate by the choice of language, says Mark M. Kithokilo. “Those not conversant with the Queen’s language also need to understand what the candidates say.” He, therefore, challenges the organisers to direct the moderators of tomorrow’s presidential debate to use English and Kiswahili.” His contact is [email protected]

Poster litter • As in every election season, candidates have plastered highways and residential estate roads with posters bearing their photos and campaign messages, moans Joseph Mutungwa. Machakos Town, he adds, is teeming with election materials. “Isn’t this illegal?” Whoever allowed this, he demands, should ensure their removal after the elections. His contact is [email protected]

Road safety • Who has suspended the enforcement of traffic rules during the election campaigns, asks David Omollo, appalled at the lawlessness on the roads. “Unroadworthy trucks zoom past police roadblocks, with candidates’ supporters hanging precariously onto the vehicles. Fuel guzzlers speed, causing accidents. Let’s prevent deaths and injuries.” His contact is [email protected]

Hangers-on • As he tried to cross Waiyaki Way, near St Mark’s Church in Westlands, Nairobi, Githuku Mungai was stunned to see a young man on roller skates speed and grab the bar on a minibus that was heading towards Kangemi. “He was only happy to be pulled by the vehicle and avoid using his own energy. How can such an act be described in a polite way?” His contact is [email protected].

Hunger list • Oxfam’s latest report says one person is likely to die of hunger every 48 seconds in drought-ravaged Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia if the world fails to heed warnings, says Thomas Yebei, noting that is grim. “It’s a shame that we are barely floating above starvation. Why can’t the government support farmers so that we are removed from this list?” His contact is [email protected]