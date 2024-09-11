Action should be taken against the IG for ignoring court orders

Lawlessness • Abductions and extrajudicial killings must cease, says Silas Ikunga, calling for action against the police chief for ignoring court orders. “He should resign or be removed from office. How does President William Ruto, who promised in his election campaigns to eliminate this, feel as the people mourn their loved ones, who have been abducted and murdered?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Bribes • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who not long ago declared that once police officers get a pay rise, they should stop taking bribes, was only engaging in wishful thinking, Titus Muchiri. “Well, the officers got a salary increase recently but the bribe-taking, especially by the traffic police, is continuing unabated. What does the DP now have to say to about this?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Nuclear • The news that the country plans to build a nuclear plant is worrying, says Mwangi Wanjohi. He poses: “Have we exhausted all the clean energy from solar before thinking of turning to the tricky handling of the highly hazardous radioactive waste? Or is this just another of those government projects by leaders targeting taxpayers’ money?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Kudos NTSA • A “very pleasant surprise” has just convinced Carol Rotich that there is, indeed, some hope in the country. Says she: “I had had a lot of trouble trying to print my new driving licence. As a last resort, I decided to telephone the National Transport and Safety Authority. My phone call was picked up at the first ring and the issue sorted out very fast.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Expose rot • One-man public projects auditor Morara Kebaso is giving government officials sleepless nights with shocking revelations of wastage of funds, says David Githae. “He has beaten all the investigative agencies by exposing substandard projects and corruption. What a rotten generation!” David is calling for more such people to help expose the rot in the government.” His contact is [email protected].