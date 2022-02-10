Where are pedestrian crossing points on Nairobi Expressway?

Wrong-footed • The 27km Nairobi Expressway atop Mombasa Road is taking shape but Cornelius Oliko is worried that pedestrians could end up getting shortchanged. “What has caught my attention is the lack of pedestrian crossing points,” he says, adding, tongue-in-cheek: “The project is changing the face of the entire stretch by making life for pedestrians very difficult.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Power tariff • Responding to Stephen Kamau’s complaint, Kenya Power says the domestic customer tariff is based on a three-month moving average, calculated based on one’s consumption. A spokesperson adds: “Before January, Stephen consumed less than 100 units and was billed under the lifeline tariff, at Sh10 per unit. In January, he was billed under the ordinary tariff, at Sh12.6 per unit.”

***

Wild truckers • Truck drivers are running amok along Nairobi roads in residential areas, shopping centres and malls, moans Diana D’Souza. “They race against one another, endangering lives. But a fatal accident is blamed on brake failure. They should be thrown into jail and their driving licences revoked, with the truck owners paying compensation!” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Call of death • If motorists really cared about their own lives and those of others, they would desist from using their mobile phones while driving, says Mwangi Karuga. “It’s very risky and suicidal to use the phone as you drive. Wait until you reach your destination and call back. We do that while in church or mosque too. Life is precious. Switch off your phone.” His contact is [email protected]

***