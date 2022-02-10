Where are pedestrian crossing points on Nairobi Expressway?

Nairobi Expressway

MPs have raised concern over their security at the National Assembly due to the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Wrong-footed • The 27km Nairobi Expressway atop Mombasa Road is taking shape but Cornelius Oliko is worried that pedestrians could end up getting shortchanged. “What has caught my attention is the lack of pedestrian crossing points,” he says, adding, tongue-in-cheek: “The project is changing the face of the entire stretch by making life for pedestrians very difficult.” His contact is [email protected]

