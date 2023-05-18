'T'is the season' for intriguing political memoirs

Drama-laden tomes • This is the season for intriguing political memoirs, remarks Taabu Tele, on Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s book, For the Record, coming after ex-IEBC chair Ahmed Isaack Hassan’s Referee of a Dirty Ugly Game. These books, Taabu adds, “are heavy on drama, revealing political games, but they fail to provide real insights into leadership ethos and principles”. His contact is [email protected]

***

Taxing task • The upcoming vote in Parliament on the new Finance Bill proposing heavy taxation is one Mbiri Gikonyo is eagerly looking forward to. Says he: “It will be interesting, based on their voting, to see whether the MPs are really representatives of the people or the government. I also hope that they will be fully taxed at 35 per cent of all of their salaries and allowances.” His contact [email protected]

***

A working Wajir • While many are sceptical about political promises, Wajir appears to be different. Says Ahmed Somow Ahmed: “Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has rehabilitated our health sector. Wajir Referral Hospital suffered power failures, a lack of ambulances and specialist doctors. That’s now a thing of the past.” His campaign pledge was to make the hospital a top-notch facility.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Useless MP • The only help Munene Botshelo needs is how to collect signatures to oust his MP on Nairobi’s northeastern outskirts. “We need to recall the man, who does nothing for us. Our roads are in bad shape and economic activities have stagnated. He doesn’t even file a motion in Parliament. But we hear of him when he’s insulting people in the streets.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Letting go • Anybody who doesn’t make mistakes is abnormal, says Mwangi Karuga. In fact, he is convinced that there are no such people. “We should learn to forgive others for their misdeeds and avoid living in guilt and regrets. Failure or refusal to forgive could make us live with burdensome hearts. Release yourself and you will live in joy and happiness.” His contact is [email protected]