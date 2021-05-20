Woman CJ is a major leap towards parity

Kenya is setting standards in overcoming the historic gender inequality and gradually walking in the path of fulfilling the 2010 Constitution. Article 10 of the supreme law outlines the country’s commitment to equality, inclusiveness and anti-discrimination.

Despite social norms and gender stereotypes that limit women from pursuing careers in the justice field, former Court of Appeal judge Martha Koome has been appointed as the country’s first woman Chief Justice following her endorsement by Parliament after she was vetted.

That was a major leap in the gender equality journey, adding to the piecemeal progress made since the 1990s. In 2018, women judges and magistrates made up a remarkable 48 per cent of the Judiciary, according to the International Development Law Organization (IDLO).

Different voices and perspectives

Ensuring gender balance in judicial leadership is increasingly being recognised as a key governance issue related to fairness, transparency and the rule of law. A diverse judicial workforce comprising men and women from diverse backgrounds brings different voices and perspectives to the Bench. Evidence shows that strengthened participation of women in judicial professions, particularly at senior levels, can help to eliminate gender stereotypes and increase women’s willingness to enforce their rights.

Chief Justice Koome, a renowned champion for human rights, gender equality and protection of children’s rights, which recently saw her named as the 2020 United Nations Person of the Year runner-up, will be key in mainstreaming gender approaches in the judicial system. Making gender perspectives and attention to gender equality central to all activities is the globally accepted strategy for promoting gender equality.

The ascent of Justice Koome illuminates hope for adolescent girls and young women and affirms that when girls and women are served by social, education and health systems, their opportunities flourish and communities benefit.