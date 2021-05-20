Woman CJ is a major leap towards parity

Justice Martha Koome

Justice Martha Koome during her interview for the position of Chief Justice on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By Dollarman Fatinato

The Centre for the Study of Adolescence

What you need to know:

  • A diverse judicial workforce comprising men and women from diverse backgrounds brings different voices and perspectives to the Bench.
  • Making gender perspectives and attention to gender equality central to all activities is the globally accepted strategy for promoting gender equality.

Kenya is setting standards in overcoming the historic gender inequality and gradually walking in the path of fulfilling the 2010 Constitution. Article 10 of the supreme law outlines the country’s commitment to equality, inclusiveness and anti-discrimination.

