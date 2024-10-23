Why Kenya ought to get rid of ‘mtu wetu’ politics

Last week’s impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have yet again exposed a troubling trend in our political culture: the deeply ingrained “mtu wetu” or “our person” politics. This is where ethnic communities rally behind one of their own in times of political crisis such as what Gachagua is going through right now.

During Mashujaa Day celebrations on Sunday, for instance, residents of Nyeri, Gachagua’s home county, boycotted the national fete, with many of them saying the event was meaningless since “their son” was being persecuted politically. The same “our person” mentality was evident when Prof Kithure Kindiki was appointed to replace Gachagua as Deputy President. Celebrations broke out in his village, with residents praising President William Ruto for recognising “their son”.

This brand of identity-driven politics is not new in Kenya, but its persistence raises serious concerns for our nation’s progress. While it may seem like a display of cultural pride or loyalty, “mtu wetu” politics has more often undermined rather than uplifted our democracy.

It perpetuates a zero-sum game where leadership positions are seen as ethnic trophies rather than national responsibilities. This mindset reduces political discourse to tribal affiliations instead of addressing critical issues that affect all Kenyans such as economic inequality, unemployment, healthcare, and national unity.

Scrutiny

When political leaders face accusations or scrutiny, as in the case of Gachagua, ethnic loyalty often supersedes a fair assessment of their actions. This allows leaders to hide behind ethnic solidarity rather than being held accountable for their conduct.

For instance, during the Senate debate on Gachagua’s impeachment, some senators openly admitted they would vote against the motion because “he is our son”. Such attitudes not only distort the principles of justice but also send a dangerous message — that loyalty to ethnic kinship trumps loyalty to national values and integrity.

This form of politics also deepens Kenya’s ethnic divisions and makes it harder to build a cohesive national identity. It pits communities against each other, as seen in the contrasting reactions from Gachagua’s and Kindiki’s supporters during these leadership transitions. Rather than rallying around ideas, policies, or a shared vision for Kenya, citizens are encouraged to think of leadership in terms of who has “our person” in power. This fuels resentment among communities who feel marginalised and can lead to tensions that threaten the country’s stability.

For Kenya’s youth, who make up the majority of the population and face unique challenges like high unemployment and limited opportunities, it is important to reject this divisive politics. The political landscape they inherit will be shaped by their values and choices. If they adopt the same “mtu wetu” mentality, Kenya risks a future where political decisions continue to be made based on ethnic loyalty rather than merit, innovation, and vision.

The youth must recognise that leaders, regardless of their ethnicity, should be judged on their track record and capacity to deliver on their promises. A better future for Kenya requires leaders who prioritise the collective good over narrow interests. This is especially important as young people increasingly engage in social, economic, and environmental issues.

For instance, in the fight against climate change, the youth have shown that progress can only be made when we move beyond tribal lines and work together towards a common goal. The same approach was demonstrated during the recent Gen Z-led protests, with young people united to show their dissatisfaction with the government.