Why Church, politics can’t be separated

William Ruto and Jackson ole Sapit

Deputy President William Ruto and Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit, during the consecration of St Joseph Anglican Church of Kenya, Kipkaren in Uasin Gishu County on March 24, 2018.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Kapkiai

Lecturer

Kisii University

What you need to know:

  • Presidential candidates must publicly embrace a strong faith if they want to win voters.
  • Religious leaders played a significant role in the transition from authoritarian to democratic rule.

We cannot divorce religion from politics. Religion plays an influential part in contemporary politics, and the correlation between the two is ever changing. Statecraft cannot be detached from the religious views of its people that affect leaders and lawmakers. 

