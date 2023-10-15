Why avoid disposable cups

Want your favourite iced latte, frappe, hot tea or coffee in a classy cup? In the fast-changing culture, people want portable beverages that can be consumed anywhere anytime.

But the high-quality paper cups with secure lids may contain BPA, a chemical related to cancer and other ailments.

Paper cup makers are turning to “eco-friendly” plastic cups. Paper cups are better for the environment but their safety is a big worry.

But numerous internal and external studies show the top layer of the “eco-friendly” paper cups contains some 30 billion sub-micron-sized plastic particles with lead, chromium and cadmium, heavy metals that increase cancer risk.

Hot liquids degrade the plastic layer, releasing several microplastic nanoparticles per litre. Long-term intake of these particles may cause serious health problems.

These drugs have toxins that may be harmful, especially to reproductive health, research shows. The substances may affect sperm production, cause genital abnormalities and cause hormonal imbalances.

When you next visit a coffee shop or kiosk for an iced frappe or hot tea/coffee, beware of the potential damage these cups and lids pose when improperly disposed of.

You may make and drink your tea or coffee at home or carry a reusable travel cup to your favourite coffee shop.

Many start-ups provide edible, biodegradable plastic-free alternatives to polyethylene-lined paper tea and coffee cups. These novel approaches attempt to reduce landfill trash.

Waterproof takeout cups have an inside liner, making recycling them difficult. Edible cups are made from oats and grains and last 8-10 hours while retaining the beverage’s flavour. Earthen cups are sanitary and eco-friendly alternatives. The modest yet natural texture and scent allow one to savour the beverage in a primitive way. If broken, the cups may be reused in the soil as they are not multipurpose.

Remember the saying: “While you may not have complete control over every aspect of your life, you do have control over the substances you consume.”



