Surjit Singh Flora: It’s a new dawn for Africa

Africa is poised to embark on a new era of ambition, seeking to forge partnerships with nations across the globe.

After the successful Africa Climate Summit that took place in Nairobi this week, African countries are set to embark on a transformative journey that will empower them to chart their own path towards a sustainable future.

Climate change, often referred to as the pressing global issue, seems to be of relatively low priority in some African countries. This is primarily due to the overwhelming challenges they face, such as widespread malnutrition, rampant diseases, and pervasive corruption.

Climate change is harming African ecosystems, leading to irreversible damage and the loss of flora and fauna.

Certain African regions are experiencing a temperature rise of 3.2°C to 4.3°C, leading to the destruction of numerous ecosystems.

The issue is simple: As temperatures rise, plants require more water to survive, but less rainfall leads to less water in the soil.

These damaging feedback loops in Africa and globally will impact ecosystems and livelihoods. Local farmers struggle to sustain their sheep and goats due to scarcity of food. The fact that the animals exacerbate the issue by grazing on the limited remaining plants should be addressed.

Africa requires substantial, non-debt-creating funding for adaptation, loss and damage, energy, and food changes. Climate financing needs more democratic and inclusive organisations. This involves giving developing nations governments a voice and involving impacted populations.

Communities should directly receive and administer a share of global and national funds.

Africa is projected to emerge as the primary locus of global population expansion throughout the course of the current century. Africa is in a unique position to pursue sustainable development after centuries of exploitation and political turmoil.

With inadequate electricity and clean water over most of the continent, Africa has a unique chance to develop a sustainable energy system while exploiting its enormous resources. Leaders should address the issue.



