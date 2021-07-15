We need laws on artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Low-risk AI, like chatbots, must be labelled to alert the public that they are interacting with a machine.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Timothy Samson Ayuo

Legal researcher and tutor

What you need to know:

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks associated with intelligent beings.
  • The European Union is spearheading global norms for AI in a bid to create ethical technology.

Kenya has made bold strides towards embracing artificial intelligence (AI), as evidenced in the formation of the Distributed Ledger and Artificial Intelligence Task Force, chaired by Dr Bitange Ndemo, in 2018 and joining the Artificial Intelligence for Development in Africa (AI4D).

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Peter Mwaura: Almost naked photo; what became of decency?

  2. Charles Onyango-Obbo: How greatness of African art conflicts with its artists’ misery

  3. Macharia Gaitho: Why the 'Big Three' should step aside

  4. Kaltum D. Guyo: No one individual, group or family has a monopoly on the presidency

  5. Makau Mutua: We’ve failed to weed out ignorance

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.