We must protect county allocations

Through the creation of 47 county governments, devolution has shifted power and resources from the central government to the local level, empowering counties to address the unique needs of their residents. However, this progress now faces a serious threat through the Division of Revenue Bill.

The Bill, which determines the sharing of revenue between the national and county governments, has become a highly contentious issue. Over the years, there have been attempts to reduce the share of revenue allocated to counties, often on the grounds of economic challenges or competing national priorities.

Tampering with county allocations is not only unjust but also detrimental to the very foundation of our devolved system of governance. The counties’ share of the national revenue should remain untouched, and here is why.

1. Devolution is a constitutional right, not a privilege granted to counties by the national government. The Constitution, under Article 202, clearly outlines that revenue raised nationally shall be shared equitably between the national and county governments. This is not a matter of political discretion. Any attempt to reduce county allocations threatens the integrity of the Constitution itself and undermines devolution.

Counties rely on these funds to fulfil their constitutional mandate, which includes providing healthcare, agriculture, water, early education and local infrastructure. Reducing allocations means counties will struggle to deliver on these critical services, effectively reversing the gains of devolution.

Unique needs

2. Counties drive local development. One of the primary arguments for devolution was the need to bring development closer to the people. For far too long, Kenya’s development agenda was centralised, which led to vast disparities in development across the country. Through devolution, counties now have the autonomy to prioritise development based on their unique needs. In Mombasa, for example, we have been able to address long-standing issues such as water scarcity, healthcare infrastructure, and education, tailored specifically to our context.

Therefore, any cuts to counties’ share of revenue will cripple their ability to fund these essential projects and services.

3. Economic challenges cannot be used as an excuse. Kenya, like many other nations, is facing economic challenges, including high debt levels and fiscal constraints. However, using these challenges as a reason to reduce county allocations is misguided. Counties play a vital role in economic growth and recovery. By investing in local development projects, creating jobs, and improving infrastructure, counties contribute to national economic growth.

Mombasa, for instance, is a key driver of Kenya’s economy as a gateway to East Africa. Investments in infrastructure, tourism and trade in the county not only benefit the residents, but also have a ripple effect on the national economy.

Moreover, fiscal constraints should be addressed through prudent management of national resources, not by cutting allocations to counties. The national government must explore other ways to reduce its expenditure and improve revenue collection without compromising the financial independence of counties.

4. Protecting vulnerable populations. County governments are on the front lines of service delivery, particularly for vulnerable populations. They are responsible for providing healthcare services, supporting vulnerable groups, and ensuring food security.

Devolution

Reducing county allocations would therefore directly impact these services. For example, healthcare, would suffer significant setbacks. We have seen the positive impact of devolution in health, with counties able to build new hospitals, hire more workers, and improve access to quality care. Any reduction in funding would erode these gains

5. Fulfilling the promise of equitable development. Devolution was designed to ensure that every part of Kenya benefits from equitable development. Counties are in a better position to address local inequalities and ensure that development reaches even the most remote areas. Reducing county allocations would exacerbate inequalities and slow down the progress we have made towards equitable development.

Devolution is one of the most significant achievements in Kenya’s recent history. I call on the national government, Parliament, and all stakeholders to safeguard devolution by ensuring that county governments receive their full share of revenue. This is not just about protecting the interests of county governments; it is about protecting the interests of all Kenyans.

The Division of Revenue Bill should be viewed as a mechanism to strengthen devolution, not weaken it.