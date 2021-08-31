We must come together to end child marriage

Many girls and a smaller number of boys enter into marriage without any chance of exercising their right to choose.

Abdallah Shuaib

By  Abdallah Shuaib

Youth advocate

Reproductive Health Network Kenya

Most of the girls at risk of child marriage are from poor households in rural areas. The world is, however, making inroads in the war on such outdated practices. Yet, to end the practice by 2030, the target set in the Sustainable Development Goals, we must do better.

