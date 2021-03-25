Vaccine hesitancy a recipe for drug resistance, plagues

Pauline Oginga

Mombasa County Health Chief Officer Pauline Oginga gets a Covid-19 jab on  March 10.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  PM Mutua

Immunologist

The World Health Organization lists vaccine hesitancy in the top 10 challenges to improved global health. In 1953, Dr Jason Salk, who had spent more than two years developing a polio vaccine, faced similar scepticism.

