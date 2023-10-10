Unlock power of girls, invest in their rights

Every girl has boundless potential. But the harsh impacts of gender inequalities — including child marriages, teenage pregnancies, gender-based violence (GBV), unequal pay and educational inequalities — limit their opportunities.

According to Unesco, 129 million girls aged 6-17 are out of school. In Kenya, the prevalence of child marriage by 15 years is at 14 per cent; by 18 years, it is at 23 per cent. The 2022 KDHS report shows that 15 per cent of adolescents aged 15-19 have ever been pregnant, 12 per cent have had a live birth and one per cent have had a pregnancy loss.

In 1995, at the World Conference of Women, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was adopted. This was the first progressive instrument to advance the rights of girls. In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child.

This day presents an opportunity to amplify the voices of girls by recognising their rights and drawing attention to the unique challenges that girls experience.

Gender equality

Girls have rights. They have the right to self-determination, life, quality education, healthcare, being free from violence and economic opportunities. When girls are supported, protected, respected and amplified, they thrive; and when they do, everybody benefits. The ripple effect impacts their families, communities and the world.

Women and girls are making history. They are leading local and global initiatives on issues ranging from sexual and reproductive health to GBV, education, climate change and rights to equal pay.

This day presents a moment to reflect on the gender equality journey and that incredible girl or woman who has made it possible for girls to enjoy these rights. This is a time to share best practices and revamp the movement. One of the critical recommendations is the need to increase funding and mentorship for woman- and girl-led initiatives.

Emerging issues like Covid-19, climate change and humanitarian crises continue to threaten the existence and well-being of girls as they are disproportionally affected.

Unique challenges

There is, thus, a need for increased investment in initiatives that support girls. Meaningful engagement of girls in responses is critical in addressing their unique challenges.

Women and girls are the most undervalued, underestimated and undermined natural resources. Their potential is undervalued, unpaid and unrecognised, which creates barriers to achieving sustainable development.

To unlock the potential of women, governments, teachers, parents and other key stakeholders must move from reaffirming commitments to putting into place actions that will enable and empower girls to realise their dreams.

Girls should be provided quality education, protected from GBV and their skills sharpened to boost their confidence.