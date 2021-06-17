Try genome sequencing

Scientifically, a variant of concern (VOC) refers to a lineage of a virus that is unusual as it has many more genome mutations than the preexisting one. The genomic mutation may affect immune control and virulence. The VOC may also rapidly displace the preexisting variants in a short time or lead to a rise in the R index, a measure of transmissibility, suggesting a high transmissibility.

Research on Covid-19 variants in India suggests that genetic changes are important. This is a major public health concern since a more transmissible strain would result in more cases, a higher percentage of which would lead to severe disease requiring hospitalisation and an increased risk of mortality.

With the Indian variant rampant in Nyanza, we must temper our obsession with optimal vaccination access with the realisation that we ought to address both the VOC problem and the need for more immunisation. We need foresight, anticipation and a coordinated bio-defence response strategy.

Coronavirus genetic sequencing

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said in January Kenya has invested in cutting-edge infrastructure to simplify coronavirus genetic sequencing and accelerate the discovery of novel variants. It would help to identify and report the new strains before mass inoculation kicked off in February, she added.

The truth, however, is far more nuanced than the fanfare suggests. If there’s one tool in the pandemic response that we’ve been slow to adopt and haven’t used to its full potential, it’s genomic sequencing.

Despite procedural steps like establishing genomic consortia at the Kemri laboratories having been taken, sequencing is at a relatively low level with only a few hundred cases documented so far. The problem is exacerbated by the slow pace with which data is shared.

A successful Covid-19 pandemic response should include, among other things, keeping track of VOC and undertaking additional research into their transmissibility, immunological evasion and ability to cause severe disease. That’s precisely what genomic sequencing entails. There is no better tool.