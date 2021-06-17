Try genome sequencing

Covid-19 variant

The UK variant of mutated coronavirus B.1.1.7. Health experts are investigating what could be a new variant in the country.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Charles Onyango

Global Impact Fellow

What you need to know:

  • Research on Covid-19 variants in India suggests that genetic changes are important.
  • We need foresight, anticipation and a coordinated bio-defence response strategy.

Scientifically, a variant of concern (VOC) refers to a lineage of a virus that is unusual as it has many more genome mutations than the preexisting one. The genomic mutation may affect immune control and virulence. The VOC may also rapidly displace the preexisting variants in a short time or lead to a rise in the R index, a measure of transmissibility, suggesting a high transmissibility.

