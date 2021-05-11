Tackle TB-malaria coinfection

Despite being treatable, tuberculosis (TB) is becoming a public health epidemic in both developing and developed countries.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) “Global Tuberculosis Report 2020”, 10 million people developed TB in 2019. Between 2000 and 2019, some 60 million lives were saved by TB care but 1.4 million people died from the disease.

WHO says Covid-19 has set us back 12 years in the fight to eliminate TB and expects a 20 per cent increase in mortality. The goal is to have, by 2030, a 90 per cent reduction in TB deaths and 80 per cent reduction in the incidence rate relative to 2015.

As the world recovers from the pandemic, countries must actively detect, track, manage and prevent the disease. A system for dealing with TB/malaria coinfections should be included in this. One study shows concurrent infections most likely modulate each pathogen’s immune response, potentially affecting pathogenesis and disease outcome.

TB control programmes

Efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Africa, where both diseases have claimed the most lives, have severely undermined national TB control programmes. As scientists battled the pandemic in the laboratories, the focus moved away from TB control.

TB is the fourth-leading cause of death among communicable, maternal, neonatal and nutritional diseases. It is one of the top 10 causes of death in the country, accounting for six per cent of all deaths.

The USAid FY 2020 Kenya Malaria Operation Plan says the disease is responsible for 16 per cent of outpatient consultations and 75 per cent of the population is at risk. It is the second-leading cause of death in Kenya, after respiratory infections, official statistics show, but there are few, if any, active epidemiological studies of malaria among TB patients.

It is critical to stress the clear connection between health and responsible development with TB serving as a classic example of two-way causality.