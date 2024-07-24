Trump in the bull’s eye for return to White House

Until July 13, Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, was set for a drab nominating convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, livened only by the fading memory and blunders of his rival Joe Biden of the Democratic Party.

But that was before a 20-year-old rookie sharpshooter Thomas Matthew Crooks burst onto the scene. With the near miss of the assassin’s bullet that pierced off part of the former president’s right ear and killed one member of the audience, the stone that American voters rejected in 2020 amid the Corona crisis became a much revered figure.

The chips were falling in for Mr Trump. A few weeks earlier, Mr Biden, the 46th president, had made a big blunder with his “bull’s-eye”comment directed at Mr Trump during a meeting with Democratic party donors.

Prior to the shooting incident, the first Biden-Trump debate on June 27 was a disaster for the incumbent. He was incoherent on key issues and the microphones could hardly pick his fading voice. Mr Biden has since quit the race.

Next came the Nato summit in Washington where Mr Biden called Ukraine’s president, Mr Volodymyr Zelensky, Putin. The President also referred to Mr Trump as vice-president.

Looked at policy-wise, Mr Trump did not have much to offer at the convention save for a few slogans such as “Biden Border, Biden-flation and ending Ukraine war”.

Mr Trump hit some good notes with the appointment of a running mate half his age. At 39 years, Mr JD Vance, a first-term senator, who had on many occasions criticised Mr Trump’s policies, brings a fresh face to the race, a good counter weight against his 78-year-old boss.

In modern times, no former American president has ever managed to return to the White House, the last successful attempt being Grover Cleveland in 1892. Should Trump win, this will be his final term, making his running mate choice even more critical.

Even before the assassin’s bullet came whizzing past his head, Mr Trump was already an iconic figure given his role in the January 6, 2021 raid on the US Capitol building, an event that led to five deaths.

At the same time, Mr Trump is the first former US president to be criminally convicted, currently facing four criminal cases.

With a new slogan “Make America Great Again”, against the new candidate Kamala Harris, Mr Trump is out to paint Mr Biden’s administration as weak especially on border control.

Helped by the near death incident Mr Trump appears set to sweep back to the Oval Office.

Judging from his last term as president, the US could be set for four tumultuous years with isolationism especially against Nato partners, trade and racism at home especially against immigrants amid tighter borders.

The Democratic Party made the job easier for Mr Trump forcing Mr Biden to quit the race as he isolates after being diagnosed with the corona virus.