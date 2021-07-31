Tigray conflict calls for African solutions for African challenges

Ethiopian captive soldiers in Tigray

Tigray Defence Forces monitor captive Ethiopian soldiers in Mekelle on July 2, 2021. Sudan on July 4, 2021 urged all conflicting parties in Ethiopia's Tigray region to stop fighting and sit at the negotiating table.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Macharia Kamau  &  Martin Kimani

The maxim ‘African solutions for African challenges’ is a profound assertion of independence and responsibility. Its application to preventing and resolving violent conflicts in Africa is key to our independence and prosperity.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.