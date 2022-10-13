There’s a need to end mental anguish, stress

World Mental Health Day, on October 10, is aimed at bringing more attention to mental health issues and setting up related projects.

It allows stakeholders to discuss their work and what more is required to make mental healthcare a reality for everyone.

Mental health is usually overlooked and considered taboo; it’s seldom discussed, and those affected are looked down upon, not treated, and discriminated against.

Many are oblivious to it and it’s often undervalued and stigmatised.

Kenya Mental Health Task Force says the country has a high burden of mental illness leading to poor health, psychosocial impairment and early death with significant inequalities in access to treatment.

One out of 10 Kenyans is thought to have a common mental illness.

The indifference of governments towards this serious problem is a matter of great concern, considering that the number of people committing crimes like suicide or murder due to mental problems or diseases is not decreasing.

Mental stress

It is reported that 246 million people worldwide have mental illnesses with one out of five children stressed.

Cases of serious mental stress or diseases are being witnessed among ages 15-25 but are also being found in children under 14.

It’s the duty of the family members or colleagues of mental patients to recognise the symptoms and adopt a sympathetic attitude towards them, find out the cause of the illness and make efforts to prevent it.

Don’t let the person sit alone, smoke or drink alcohol and try to give them a suitable environment.

The eminent thinker John Green said the lamp of hope is burning even when your brain or mind says there is only darkness. So, one should always be optimistic, happy and satisfied.

Such thinking can free a person from mental suffering and stress and lead to happiness.