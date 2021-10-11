Health of mind is essential for healthy society

World Mental Health Day has been observed every October 10 since 1992 to raise awareness of mental health issues and make mental healthcare a reality to every citizen.

This year’s commemoration comes at a time when our daily lives have changed humongously due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, the goal of this year’s World Mental Health Day campaign is “mental health in an unequal world”. All stakeholders involved in mental health issues can discuss their work and identify what needs to be done to make mental healthcare a reality for everyone.

Mental health has been neglected by society. It is taboo, and mental health is not discussed much. People with mental health problems are treated poorly and discriminated against. Mental health is still stigmatised in society, and mental health is still a topic of stigmatisation.

We celebrate the day to end the stigmatisation and educate people about mental health. It is about recognising mental health and making people feel comfortable with those who are experiencing mental health issues.

Good mental health is essential for good health, and this means that we must take care of our mental health as well as our physical health.

I urge everyone to take care of their mental health and each other’s. Everyone has a part to play in helping to end the stigmatisation and ensure that everyone has access to the high-quality care they require. Kindness and compassion are essential to creating a culture that encourages open discussion about mental health, as well as challenging attitudes that perpetuate stigmatisation and judgement.

Major source of stress

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a major source of stress for many people around the world, and our mental health is suffering. Many business owners struggle to keep their businesses afloat. Many workers are now unemployed. Many parents have had to adapt to the idea of working remotely.

Online learning has required students to adjust. Front-line healthcare workers persevered in providing care despite being exposed to extremely stressful work conditions and the fear of contracting the Covid-19 virus. All of us have made sacrifices for each other and our communities.

It’s extremely important, especially during these times. People need to know that mental health is something they need to pay attention to. People need to know that their mental health is important. People need to know that mental health is a huge struggle that many people deal with.