The seven deadly sins of climate change. Number 5 will shock you

Climate change

Are we witnessing the end of times as the prophets of doom, also known as climate scientists, have been foretelling for years?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Adema Sangale

Managing Partner

C.Suite Africa

What you need to know:

  • The majority of the world is caught up in the daily grind of survival and at least passively acting as climate change deniers.
  • If we choose to ignore the decades-old science that proves climate change is real, then fellow Human, we are fully embracing Sloth.

They say Hell is a terrible place... it’s described as a very hot place where all the sinners go (and one of the key reasons we should strive to be good people). It would seem, though, we have already been judged and Humankind has failed. All the signs are pointing to a living Hell on Earth.

