Technology isn’t enough; let’s get soft skills as well

Hampton Online School

Students in a google class at Hampton Online School in Nanyuki on January 19, 2021. The school has tapped into online platform as a new way of learning hence avoiding the high cost of operating normal schools. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Nelson Komba

Communications coordinator

Generation Kenya

What you need to know:

  • Many EdTech companies consider the pilot as the best direction towards making education accessible to all.
  • At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, many learning institutions switched to virtual classrooms.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) announcement of a pilot scheme to live-stream lessons to areas with teacher shortages elicited varied opinions by educationists, EdTech firms, tutors and parents. 

