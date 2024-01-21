Technology good for growth

Investment in new technologies to process title deeds in Mandera is setting a positive precedent for other frontier counties to follow.

The county has made significant strides towards achieving equitable land distribution. One of the key accomplishments has been the procurement of modern survey equipment, replacing outdated tools with 10 handheld GPS devices, one RTK, and one total station.

This investment has empowered the departments of physical planning and survey to modernise their operations, leading to increased efficiency and accuracy.

The county has also prioritised training and capacity building for its staff, with a focus on key areas such as development control, staff conduct, and adherence to existing land management laws.

The collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, National Land Commission and Geoid Technologies has equipped technical staff with the necessary skills to utilise Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/drones in data collection, enhancing cadastral survey efforts.

To solved land disputes, the county has partnered with the Judicial Service commission in establishing the Alternative Justice System dubbed “Maslaha Center.”

The commitment to providing efficient and transparent land management system is evident in the ongoing processing of 10,000 title deeds. The completion of survey plans and engagement with key institutions such as the National Land Commission and Survey of Kenya highlight the dedication to accelerating this crucial process.

Given that in Mandera County, only 900 title deeds have been issued since independence, this initiative is a significant leap forward.

Innovative strategies implemented by the county, such as community sensitisation, staff reorganisation, and CCTV installations, have resulted in a notable increase in revenue collection.





- Mr Alio is the County Executive Committee Member-Land, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mandera County.

Investment in new technologies to process title deeds in Mandera is setting a positive precedent for other frontier counties to follow.

The county has made significant strides towards achieving equitable land distribution. One of the key accomplishments has been the procurement of modern survey equipment, replacing outdated tools with 10 handheld GPS devices, one RTK, and one total station.

This investment has empowered the departments of physical planning and survey to modernise their operations, leading to increased efficiency and accuracy.

The county has also prioritised training and capacity building for its staff, with a focus on key areas such as development control, staff conduct, and adherence to existing land management laws.

The collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, National Land Commission and Geoid Technologies has equipped technical staff with the necessary skills to utilise Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/drones in data collection, enhancing cadastral survey efforts.

To solved land disputes, the county has partnered with the Judicial Service commission in establishing the Alternative Justice System dubbed “Maslaha Center.”

The commitment to providing efficient and transparent land management system is evident in the ongoing processing of 10,000 title deeds. The completion of survey plans and engagement with key institutions such as the National Land Commission and Survey of Kenya highlight the dedication to accelerating this crucial process.

Given that in Mandera County, only 900 title deeds have been issued since independence, this initiative is a significant leap forward.

Innovative strategies implemented by the county, such as community sensitisation, staff reorganisation, and CCTV installations, have resulted in a notable increase in revenue collection.



