Responding to Somaliland, Ethiopia deal

The recent agreement between Ethiopia and the breakaway republic of Somaliland has ignited a firestorm of controversy in the Horn of Africa. The deal involves the leasing of 20km of Somaliland's coastline to landlocked Ethiopia in exchange for shares in Ethiopian Airlines and formal recognition of Somaliland's sovereignty.

While the move has been hailed as a victory in Ethiopia, it has triggered outrage in Somalia, seen as a hostile violation of its sovereignty. What is the permissibility of the agreement, its implications for regional peace and stability?

The central question surrounding the agreement is the permissibility of a subnational breakaway republic signing off on national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Somaliland has sought international recognition since gaining de facto independence in 1991, and this agreement with Ethiopia represents a unique pathway towards achieving that goal.

The international community's response to this agreement will set a precedent worldwide. It raises legal and ethical questions about the recognition of sovereignty and the autonomy of subnational entities in the absence of central government approval. Evaluating the permissibility requires a careful examination of international law, regional dynamics, and the circumstances surrounding Somaliland's quest for recognition.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has condemned the deal, saying no inch of Somalia's territory will be signed away. The regional stability that has been tenuously maintained faces a significant challenge.

The establishment of a naval base by the Ethiopian federal government further complicates matters, potentially escalating tensions. The strategic significance of the Red Sea and the geopolitical interests of neighbouring countries make the region highly sensitive to any unilateral actions that may disrupt the fragile balance.

Diplomatic Engagement: Engaging in dialogue under the auspices of regional organisations, such as the AU, can provide a platform for constructive discussions.

Mediation and Conflict Resolution: The international community, particularly African nations and organisations, should play a role in mediating the dispute. Seeking assistance from neutral parties can help de-escalate tensions and find common ground.

Respecting International Law: The parties should adhere to international law and respect the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Any resolution should consider the rights and aspirations of all parties.

Inclusive Governance: In the long term, promoting inclusive governance and addressing the root causes of discontent within regions seeking autonomy can contribute to stability.