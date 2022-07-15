Teachers should steer clear of the polarising world of politics

There is a need to exercise restraint in discussions on the political affiliations of Kenyan teachers.

While it is true that teachers’ unions have a stake in the government of the day, a higher responsibility is placed on the teacher with regard to politics and political affiliations.

They should remain objective and balanced in the presentation of their political views if they are to make critical thinkers of their mentees – the learners.

Teachers, just like other citizens, are expected to take part in the August 9 polls.

However, how they conduct themselves in the lead-up to these polls matters a lot.

The political bruises that teachers sustained in 2014 following a slapdash politically organised fundraiser after a disciplinary action that saw their names struck off the payroll are something they cannot afford to forget.

Laughing stock

The opposition party that had organised the fundraiser only made a laughing stock of teachers.

The fundraiser created the impression that teachers were anti-government, and that the industrial action was in bad taste.

The rationale behind asking teachers to steer clear of political parties’ polarisation has to do with their position in their communities.

First, as indiscriminate mentors of the Kenyan child, teachers should be cautious not to jeopardise the trust, respect and admiration accorded to them by learners.

Considering that Kenyan politics is highly emotive, tribal and devoid of objectivity, a declaration of a teacher’s political affiliation may cast him or her as subjective.

Secondly, teachers are often asked to chair fundraiser committees, community development committees, church development committees, burial arrangement committees and other community roles that involve people of diverse political persuasions.

Thirdly, teachers are key shapers of public opinion. This role requires that they remain objective and impartial.

Notably, the electoral agency often utilises teachers as polling officers. Historically, no teacher has ever compromised the electoral process.

Fourthly, teachers offer unstructured civic education on diverse topics.

In order to qualify as a reference point on matters that society finds controversial, there is great wisdom in allowing the professional teacher to be.