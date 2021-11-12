Sustainable irrigation key to Kenya’s climate change response

Farmer

John Lolelea, a farmer at Kang’eregai village in Turkana South, Turkana County irrigates his tomato crop on September 21, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Kingori Choto

What you need to know:

  • The climate crisis has had far-reaching adverse impact on food security, mainly through extreme and unpredictable weather patterns.
  • Smallholder irrigation holds the key to food security and climate change response.

Key on the agenda at the just-concluded 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, was action on global warming and how to strengthen countries’ ability to mitigate the impact of climate change. 

