How to transform Kenya into a strong multi-ethnic nation-state 

Kenyan flags

Traders sell Kenyan flags in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County as the country celebrated Madaraka Day on June 01, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Kingori Choto

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has 43 ethnic groups practising different cultures.
  • At the personal level, most Kenyans tend to identify with the cultures of their ethnic communities. 

The Constitution of Kenya 2010 recognises culture as the foundation of the nation and as the cumulative civilisation of the Kenyan people and nation. Article 11 affirms the value of culture and mandates the state to promote it through literature, arts, traditional celebrations and other forms of expression.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.