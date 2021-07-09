Counties should prioritise basic medical care for the vulnerable

Soweto Hospital

Soweto Hospital in Nairobi's Embakasi East Constituency which was officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta on February 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Kingori Choto

What you need to know:

  • The right to health services is a fundamental right guaranteed under our Constitution.
  • Yet, according to a study by Kemri-Wellcome Trust, six out of 10 Kenyans lacked access to essential health services in 2014.

When the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) announced plans to build 24 hospitals in the city’s slums last year, sceptics questioned the feasibility of the plan. 

