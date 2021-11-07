Survivors of SGBV need all the support

One in three women have gone through physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Besides, some communities, unfortunately, embrace sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) as a sign of love. SGBV is a violation of human rights and every woman should be respected.

Among the mental illnesses that such an attack can triggered in a survivor is post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Here, they constantly remember the awful moments, with triggers that can bring back memories accompanied by intense physical or emotional reactions. This can take a while to heal.

A situation where a family is involved can be traumatising even for the children. Survivors sometimes face rejection from family members and the community and are likely to attempt suicide. Yet all they need is support from family and close friends.

‘Punishment’ for ‘disobedience’

SGBV survivors hardly talk about their situation due to embarrassment and shame, including of public ridicule. Cultural norms make things worse since women and men generally believe that a husband is justified in beating his wife as a form of ‘punishment’ for ‘disobedience’.

In many African households, the man is the breadwinner with the woman being submissive and obedient to him. That can lead to intense arguments in the home. A survivor may experience low self-esteem for undergoing emotional violence as the partner treats her in a demeaning way, which can cause anxiety and self-isolation. She could turn to substance abuse or even resort to self-harm to calm herself.

Perpetrators of SGBV should never walk scot-free. The government should implement anti-SGBV laws and policies and establish and fund free counselling centres in every county.

Miss Nthiana ([email protected]) is a youth advocate at the Network for Adolescent and Youth of Africa (Naya Kenya).