Somalia makes huge strides in school exams

The Federal Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education of Somalia conducted the 12th-grade national exams, a significant event marked by the participation of 37,038 students from 803 schools nationwide.

The exams took place in 139 centres within 36 districts, outside the capital city of Mogadishu, supported by nearly 2,900 staff members from the ministry who invigilated and supervised the exams.

On June 22, Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, accompanied by the Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Education Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, and the State Minister for Education, Culture, and Higher Education Nuura Mustafa, officially launched the exams in Mogadishu.

The Prime Minister praised the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education for the innovative and standardised exam systems and emphasised the significance of education in shaping a promising future for the country, urging the general public to support the students throughout the examination period.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Mr Abdulkadir, stated that the 12th-grade exams are different from previous years in terms of quality and preparation. He assured that the exams are conducted fairly and securely.

This year’s exams hold special significance as they coincide with the 10th anniversary of the federal government’s resumption of administering national exams, a responsibility previously managed by private education entities. This shift underscores the government's commitment to standardising and improving the quality of education across Somalia.

Mr Abdulkadir, highlighted the importance of this milestone, stating: “This anniversary marks a decade of progress and dedication to ensuring that our youth receive a standardised and high-quality education.”

The ministry's efforts to ensure a smooth and secure examination process have been meticulous. With the deployment of a significant number of ministry staff, the exams are being conducted in a well-coordinated manner, ensuring the integrity and fairness of the process.





In her remarks, Ms Mustafa, emphasised: “The presence of our dedicated staff across all centres reflects our commitment to upholding the standards and integrity of these exams.”

The ministry’s initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the education sector in Somalia, focusing on accessibility, quality, and equity. The return to government-administered national exams represents a significant step forward in this journey. Additionally, the ministry has established a strong Education Management Information System (EMIS) in which comprehensive data about the number of students, teachers, and other school infrastructure information is stored for efficient management.

As Somalia continues to rebuild and develop, the successful administration of the national exams serves as a beacon of progress and hope, reflecting the country's commitment to investing in its future through education.