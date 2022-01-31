Service cooperatives aren’t alien to Africa; they have long history here

Cotton farm

A group of women pick cotton in a field in Mali, West Africa. Cooperative labour parties were formed usually by women to organise households into forms of group labour for mutual support in tasks.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Isaac K. Nyamongo

Deputy Vice-Chancellor

The Cooperative University of Kenya

What you need to know:

  • The groups facilitated economic participation, marshalling collective labour force for farming activities.
  • They freely organised themselves in terms of when, where and how they worked. Consensus was a guiding principle.

What does egesangio or risaga, saga, gîtatî or ngwataniro, mwethya, obulala and kibakenge have in common? They are forerunners of modern-day service cooperatives and were common in almost all African communities. 

