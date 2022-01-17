Initiate traceability of farm produce to capture global market and avoid losses

Potato traders

Potato traders at Elburgon Open Air Market in Nakuru County in September 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Isaac K. Nyamongo

What you need to know:

  • If KFC cannot, for proprietary reasons, tell farmers their requirements, how would they engage?
  • Does the farmer proceed through trial and error until KFC gives the thumbs-up?

Recently, Kenyans were treated to rather surprising news about US international fast food giant KFC’s local franchise had ran out of chips for customers for lack of Irish potatoes. With potatoes rotting in their farms, Kenyans wondered why anybody would run out of supply. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.