Salaries and Remuneration Commission right on allowances

SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) chairperson Lyn Mengich during a press briefing at the commission's office in Nairobi on May 15, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

The proposal by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to cap civil servants’ allowances at 40 per cent of the monthly gross pay is laudable. SRC says institutions use different justifications, eligibility criteria, rates and modes to pay allowances. State institutions are notorious for creating illegal allowances.

