Ruto presidency should build on the gains in countering terrorism

The administration of President William Ruto will need to prioritise security as it commences implementation of its ambitious Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto, which many analysts considered more convincing and resonating with challenges Kenyans face than the one of Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party.

No doubt, the Jubilee administration, in which Dr Ruto was the Deputy President, made significant investments in the security sector to bolster the war on terrorism and serious crimes. The police forensic laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters is one such investment that is a game changer in the security sector. It conducts the much-needed analysis to unravel serious crimes like terrorism, cybercrime, murder and robbery with violence.

Besides, the government invested heavily in the training of security personnel, and the acquisition of new equipment and weaponry for the National Police Service and Kenya Defence Forces. It also staffed security agencies to boost the numbers as necessary. It also adopted a multi-agency approach to dealing with terrorism, which has elicited synergy among security agencies.

Terrorist attacks

The latest product of this approach is the “Inter-Agency Guidelines on Cooperation and Collaboration in the Investigation and Prosecution of Terrorism and Terrorism Financing”, under the stewardship of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

These, among other things, encourage, among institutions in the criminal justice system and others, a coordinated approach to addressing serious crimes such as terrorism through sharing information and working on joint investigations to secure convictions.

The fruits of these measures are seen in a significant reduction of terrorist attacks, especially by the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab, more arrests of terrorists and thwarting of raids. A recent Centre for Human Rights and Policy Studies (Chrips) study shows terror attacks in the country reduced by 74 per cent last year and are projected to reduce further.

The government is duty-bound to guarantee the safety and security of Kenyans. The Kenya Kwanza manifesto considers the sector a foundation for sustainable development and poverty eradication through the creation of a conducive environment to work and conduct business.

It promises to carry on with police reforms to ensure officers are responsive, professional and respect human rights and also improve their welfare to motivate them to work faithfully and diligently.

War on terrorism

To enhance the war on terrorism, especially in the northeastern region and Lamu County, the Ruto government may need to tarmac the roads to prevent terrorists from planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs). It could also fund the County Action Plans as envisaged in the National Strategy to Counter Violent Extremism, which is implemented across the country under the leadership of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC).

Banditry is another serious security threat requiring urgent attention. Cattle rustling has mutated from the traditional raids for a few cows to ‘balance wealth’ and ‘pay dowry’ to a commercial venture of mass stock theft to meet the increasing demand for meat with a heavy toll on counties such as Baringo, West Pokot, Isiolo, Samburu, Turkana, Laikipia and Marsabit. President Ruto has committed to decisively deal with banditry through enlisting more National Police Reserve (NPR) personnel to work with security agencies.

The new government will also need to improve infrastructure such as roads, communication networks, electricity and have a closer presence with citizens in the north to open up the region for more economic activities. A programme to reform cattle rustlers and bandits to engage in alternative constructive livelihoods such as farming is necessary.

There is also a need to prevent the proliferation of illegal firearms in the country through a comprehensive disarmament programme and collaboration with neighbouring states like Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Kenyans hope that the Ruto administration will build on the gains in the security sector by the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to decisively deal with serious crimes, particularly terrorism and cattle rustling.