Vigilance necessary amid strides in war on terror

Kenya Defence Forces

Kenya Defence Forces in Somalia during the 'Operation Linda Nchi' mission.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kwinga

Political scientist

What you need to know:

  • Kenya finds itself in the middle of the global war on terror simply by dint of our geographical location.
  • High-profile attacks have kept Kenya on unyielding high alert.

The general security situation in Africa, Kenya included, has markedly improved since the 1990s. Bu there are challenges, specifically on emerging violent extremis and ideological radicalisation-related terror frontier. The metamorphosis of ideological- and religious-inspired terror activities into a trans-national and multi-dimensional phenomenon presents big challenge to states security, safety and stability today.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.