Robots offer a peek into the future of hospitality

It may sound like a scene from a sci-fi movie but a new restaurant located in Kilimani, Nairobi, is using robots controlled remotely to serve customers, with remarkable efficiency.

Since its opening on June 16, the restaurant has become a popular spot serving tasty food and drinks, making it a great place to relax and enjoy a delicious meal while experiencing the modern concept of robot-assisted dining.

Robot Cafe becomes the first in Kenya to rely on the use of robot employees, marking a significant shift in how we think about service in the hospitality sector and offering a glimpse into the future of dining.

The robots are equipped with built-in trays to receive food orders from the kitchen staff. Once loaded, the robots make their way to the tables. The process is fluid and swift, minimising the wait time and ensuring that food arrives hot and fresh.

Artificial intelligence

At the core of the robots’ operation is self-driving technology—artificial intelligence—that enhances their ability to avoid obstacles, a crucial feature in the dynamic and often crowded restaurants. Whether it’s manoeuvring around tables, dodging chairs, or avoiding human traffic, the robots exhibit a high level of precision and adaptability.





Beyond just serving food, the robotic servers have been programmed to greet customers, act as hosts and attend to birthdays or whatever occasion—it will come and sing for you. The use of AI goes beyond just navigation. For instance, if a customer has booked a table for a special occasion, the robot can recognise this and deliver a customised experience, including a birthday greeting or a special song. This highlights the versatility of these robots, capable of enhancing the dining experience.





Mohammed Abbas, the general manager, explained that the robots cost around £4,000 (Sh600,000) about the same as the annual pay of a human employee. But there are drawbacks , which is why they still rely on humans to work in the kitchen. The robots also have a limited vocabulary and take two hours to charge enough to complete a five-hour shift. In the future, he promises they will use the robots to cook basic meals.

High-tech hotels

The use of AI is creating high-tech hotels that lower management costs and improve efficiency. Facial recognition check-in in hotels is becoming a reality in Africa, and the use of AI to mine data helps to provide tailored customer experiences.

By supplementing human skill sets with technology, employees will have more time and opportunities to deliver genuine service. Decreasing the individual’s work and emotional load will improve performance and ultimately guest satisfaction.

Developing guidelines will be critical to address adverse impacts of human-robotic interactions, for example, naming or addressing robots.

The future is here. Instead of fearing the change, fearing the unknown, technological advancements should be embraced.