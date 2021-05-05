Referendum is embodiment of people’s power

BBI Draft

A copy of the BBI report. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Shadrack Kipkorir

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • After the passage of the BBI Bill by a majority of county assemblies, we are headed towards a referendum.
  • The jury is out there and opinion is divided as to whether we should have a referendum.

We live in a democratic society where the participation of the people in governance is the bedrock of any legitimate government. Among the ways of the people’s participation is by referendum.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.