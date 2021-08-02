Reduce impact of infrastructure development on the ecosystem

Tsavo National Park elephants

An elephant crosses the Tsavo East game drive along the Voi-Mwatate-Taveta road. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Tobias Nyumba

Researcher

University of Nairobi

The growth and expansion of transportation infrastructure since the turn of the century is phenomenal. Up to 25 million kilometres of new infrastructure is expected by 2050, around 90 per cent of it in Africa and Asia, under the Chinese global Belt and Road Initiative.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.