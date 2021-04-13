Protect our women from sexual abuse

Sexual violence

Women and children being a very vulnerable lot, as we battle the pandemic, the government should intensify their protection.

By  James Onyango

High school teacher

  • Some boda-boda riders have taken advantage of the dire need of the women to bypass the roadblocks.
  • Earlier perceived as the safest route home without having to contend with a no-nonsense police officer, it has turned into a nightmare.

In Greek anthology is a poem by Germanicus Caesar, in which a hare in disparate flight from a dog jumps into the sea only to be seized by a sea dog that mauls it to death in what has become one of the most-used idioms, “Out of the frying pan into the fire” — an escape from danger sometimes begets danger.

