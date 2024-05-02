Press freedom is near yet far; time to turn the tide

Resilience and strength are not without burdens. This, perhaps, is the biggest lesson we can learn as we mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day today.

In making our shrill voices heard, we must reimagine the media’s role in fostering accountability, justice and transparency. On this day, it’s imperative to build on the gains and address the attendant challenges with sobriety and precision.

Themed “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis”, this year’s commemoration underscores the critical role of journalism in conservation. It points to the need to amplify every voice at the forefront of environmental advocacy and reporting.

In Kenya, where environmental issues such as floods demand attention, the media’s role in galvanising action is paramount. This month alone, around 200 people have been killed and almost 200,000 injured or rendered homeless by floods. Only a few months ago, the worst drought in 40 years swept through the Horn of Africa. It’s a call to action moment.

However, it is crucial to confront the stark realities captured in Unesco’s latest report. The findings reveal declining press freedom levels with a staggering 85 per cent of the global population experiencing setbacks.

A similar report indicts Kenya for plummeting to 116th on the World Press Freedom Index 2023. According to Reporters Without Borders, this represents a drop by 47 positions within just a year. The country was ranked 69th in the 2022 report.

Incidents of violence and intimidation against journalists persist, to the chagrin of everyone. The Media Council of Kenya’s documentation of more than100 such incidents in the past year alone is a testament to troubles journalists face in fulfilling their duty.

Fundamental human right





Still, every single attack on media personnel in Kenya and elsewhere not only undermines the fundamental human right to the freedoms of expression and information but also erodes democracy in its totality. Something will have to give.

In January, MCK moved to court after several journalists were attacked while covering a raid by the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) in Nairobi. There have been countless cases of brutal attacks and threats.

On the safety front, we must reiterate calls for the establishment of safety and protection mechanisms, creation of safety funds, trauma counselling, safety training and promotion of dialogue between media and security institutions.





The Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary should go flat out to ensure a conducive environment for the media. This entails enacting and enforcing laws that guarantee press freedom and access to information. There have also been jitters over recent state advertising decrees widely seen to be lopsided.

The good news is that President William Ruto has reiterated that underhand and surreptitious schemes to weaken the media will be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, as a regulator, MCK believes that the media industry must be beyond reproach. The Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya is clear on that. But again, the industry must innovate and address the digital disruption. Investing in training, implementing safety protocols and fostering dialogue are essential steps towards enhancing the industry’s viability and resilience.

On this auspicious occasion for the ‘Fourth Estate’, let us commit to the journey towards a truly free and vibrant media landscape. And it requires unwavering commitment, collaboration and a shared belief in the rule of law.

Goodwill

Without a doubt, the media needs the goodwill of every player to thrive. It is not about lack of laws; Kenya is a signatory to international instruments on freedom of expression, media freedom and access to information, which have been domesticated through Articles 33, 34 and 35 of the Constitution. Subsidiary laws include the Access to Information Act, 2016, the Media Council Act, 2013 and the Kenya Information and Communication Act, 1998.

With the support of the government, civil society, media owners, professional groups and other stakeholders, we can only make it better. Full implementation of the Access to Information Act is way to start. It will help us to realise the Right of Access to Information and promote transparency, openness, and accountability among public officials.

MCK remains bullish in its efforts to raising standards for the industry. As the industry regulator, our doors remain wide open for consultations and teamwork. Granted, only by working together with each and every player can we truly build a better world for all informed by a free media.

On this important day, let’s reaffirm our loyalty to protecting the guardians of truth and defending the principles of independent media. It’s another ‘mambo ni matatu’ (three options) moment—every voice should be heard, every story told and every journalist assured of their safety.