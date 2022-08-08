Poll should not cost nation our enviable peace

Post-election violence is not a new tale to Kenyans. These are stories that have torn our hearts, taken away our loved ones and left some of us survivors. Many Kenyans had forgotten that we belong to one another.

The current national population is around 56 million, divided into more than 40 tribes and over 70 ethnic groups. This has been our motherland’s beauty and strength: A diverse nation with multicultural practices and peoples. Sadly, that has constantly been weaponised during political seasons, when politicians tag along tribal lines.

The 2017 presidential election led to serious human rights violations, including unlawful killings and beatings by the police. The door-to-door operations in some parts of the country led to the killing of children and looting of property from houses. Accountability for these acts is sorely missing and the government has not been able to punish the offenders.

Post-election violence

Before that, the 2007/2008 post-election violence was a result of incitement, particularly through hate speech in the local dialects. A couple of leaders have since been named as key perpetrators a, although their cases are still in court, while witnesses of the violations go missing on a daily basis.

As we head to the polling stations today to cast our ballots in the 2022 General Election, we have been witnessing hateful politics and human rights violations take shape. With the rise of technology, politicians and their supporters have resorted to using social media to incite the masses and distort their competitors’ information. These might look like normal things but they endanger Kenyans who are not well informed and fixed to tribal politics.

‘Democracy and theft’

The current politics of “democracy and theft”, as many Kenyans have outrightly put on social media, might be a spark to hidden frustrations of Kenyans. As a people, particularly the burgeoning young population bloc, we need to understand and know that our country is bigger than the politics of division and rights abuse. We need to take charge of calling out politicians who present a divisive agenda. Their manifestos ought to speak to their work and how they want to improve our situation.

With tension seemingly growing in some parts of the country regarding who will be the best pick for Kenyans, the authorities need to be vigilant in preventing human rights violations and limiting abuse of power, particularly by the police.

We all must uphold the right to peaceful elections and acceptance of results. Ensure your neighbour today is your neighbour after the elections and beyond the next government. We know one another, and we understand our struggles. The politicians are those seeking the power that we give them; if things are to change, we as Kenyans need to tell them how to run our country.

Let all young Kenyans be in the forefront of championing peace wherever they are.