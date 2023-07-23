Peaceful demos would catalyse societal change

Peaceful demonstrations can help to address the critical issue of high cost of living. It is thus imperative for the government and opposition to recognise the power of peaceful dialogue in achieving lasting solutions to this concern.

The citizens are grappling with the burdensome weight of rising costs that have made it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. As the struggles persist, frustration mounts and citizens are left with limited avenues to express their grievances. Peaceful demos provide an essential platform for the collective voice of the people to be heard, fostering a sense of unity and solidarity among those affected.

As a powerful catalyst for change by drawing attention to the challenges ordinary Kenyans face, they raise awareness among the public, the media and policymakers. They create a visible and undeniable display of dissatisfaction, compelling the authorities to take note and address the concerns.

It is important to maintain non-violent approaches to expressing dissent. Violent acts dilute the message and undermine the cause, often resulting in injuries, property damage and erosion of public support. By contrast, peaceful demos uphold the principles of democracy, civil rights and social justice, allowing the exercising of constitutional rights in an atmosphere of inclusivity and respect.

However, the responsibility to initiate constructive dialogue and find solutions does not rest solely on peaceful demos. Government leaders and opposition figures alike must acknowledge the legitimacy of citizens’ concerns and actively participate in meaningful dialogue. Through open and honest discussions, they can address the root causes of the high cost of living, seeking sustainable and long-term solutions that benefit all Kenyans.

The government should demonstrate a willingness to engage with citizens, civil society organisations and opposition leaders, fostering an atmosphere of trust and collaboration. Similarly, opposition figures should approach negotiations in good faith, prioritising the interests of the people they represent above personal or political gains.

In addition, establishing independent oversight mechanisms can ensure accountability and prevent the recurrence of the challenges. That would involve regular assessments of the government’s efforts to address the issue, monitoring progress and providing recommendations for improvement. Transparency and accountability are essential components of effective governance and are critical for gaining the public’s trust and confidence.

The media plays a vital role in facilitating dialogue between citizens and leaders with unbiased coverage, accurate reporting and analysis of the issues. It can act as a bridge between the government and the people, enabling constructive dialogue and facilitating the search for viable solutions.

Let us seize this opportunity to transcend political divides and come together for the betterment of our nation. By fostering a culture of peaceful dialogue, we can pave the way for a brighter future, where the voices of the people are heard and tangible socioeconomic progress achieved.