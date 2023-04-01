Patricia Njirwa: Open letter to Odinga, Karua and Musyoka

Dear leaders,

To say that this country needs you is an understatement. We do, but not like this. We need to hear from you. We ask that you bring to light your wealth of experiences.

We desire to learn what values and ideologies have carried you through the different phases of your careers and brought you this far.

The young people of this nation are going through a sense of hopelessness from deferred hope. The unemployment rate has had us on a downward trend for a dizzying number of years.

We are constantly reminded that we are the most educated generation, but what do we have to show for it? For the most part, a tired and disgruntled lot. But there is hope.

I would like to humbly suggest that you change tack on the youth. Instead of speaking for us, could you consider speaking to us?

One of my fondest memories from many years ago while at the Kenya School of Law was one afternoon when Ms Martha Karua came to speak to us sometime before we sat for the bar exam. It was one of the most inspiring afternoons where she spoke to us like peers.

She saw us and understood us, having gone through this very path. She knew exactly what this room of young lawyers needed to hear to keep us going and motivate us to take on the practice of this noble profession.

Transform a generation

An unforgettable day. A simple gesture on her part, that impacted the hundreds present. Why do I say this? Because a similar stance by all three of you would greatly transform this generation.

What a joy it would be to see town hall meetings filled with young people gathered around to listen to any one of you. Your words of wisdom, to have you challenge us with thought-provoking questions.

To provoke us to do better to help us push through these bleak days where a single job vacancy attracts hundreds of applicants and our young girls are streaming to the Middle East for more tales of misery and heartache.

What a joy it would be if instead of marching onto the streets, we converged to listen to Mr Musyoka’s inspiring tales of how he manoeuvred African diplomacy and how his experiences can help our small businesses navigate free continental trade.

I seem to recall a time when Mr Odinga would travel abroad to speak to students in a foreign nation about his career and journey to success. What a jealous lot we were not to have had the same privilege.

But it’s not too late, I would like to appeal to our elder leaders to take on the challenges the young people are facing from a different angle.

To stand beside us as we forge a way forward. Not in the way that provokes an already disheartened generation, but in the way that secures the future of this great nation. In that way, you can be part of moulding our grit and resilience.

Because to be honest, on most days most of the youth feel like their aspirations are drowning in the sea of emptiness. But if you could be the leaders that take the time to talk us through this period, be the voice of reason and inspiration that so many lack, it could truly mark the start of something beautiful.

Where the youth will never feel the gap of past or present leaders because an interpersonal forum will have been created for the continued passing on of intellect. Oh, what a joy it would be.

Yours fondly,