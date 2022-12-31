We need to rename  Kenya’s resources, in line with our roots   

A new year, a new beginning, new resolutions. How about we take a new stand on some key issues?

When a certain poet asked the age-old question, what’s in a name? I’m almost certain he didn’t imagine the complete chaos future descendants of his land would cause when they visited Africa and began to name our beauty and splendour for themselves. A prolonged visit almost shook and broke us but did not!

There’s a secret to the African spirit that keeps us unbowed. We possess an inner strength and fortitude that’s regal. It has in the past stood the test of time and will continue to do so. Contrary to the poet’s assertion, a name is of vital importance, in fact, is there anything more significant than your identity? It is essentially who you are. Who then are we Kenya if we haven’t taken back the names of our great natural resources and renamed what is ours?

Each new government comes with a renewed sense of hope. A chance to build on what previous administrations have done, but more importantly, the perfect opportunity to venture into uncharted waters. Breathe fresh life into areas that affect our consciousness and reflect our culture. Our hope is that this new administration will soon embark on public participation to remedy this misstep. Where Kenyans from all walks of life can add their voices to this process of renaming all public landmarks and natural resources that do not reflect our rich legacy.

It is the right of every Kenyan to walk around any part of this nation and feel right at home by connecting with the roots of that region. The complete sense of pride and dignity that comes with the understanding of why our natural resources were given their names by our ancestry cannot be over-emphasised.

Our traditional naming systems were beautiful, always with a keen appreciation of nature and the wonder that is creation, always in acknowledgement of the authority of our maker and the sacred nature of this land that was graciously bestowed upon us.

Africa is a wonder to behold; breathtaking. We know this, the rest of the world knows this. It is time we allowed ourselves to bask in the glory of who we are, what we carry within us and what the world can learn from us. Hold steady, Kenya, you are at the forefront of this renaissance. You must take your place boldly and unapologetically. We the people are in full support of this journey of rediscovery.

We are here not only to applaud but to be a part of it.

Identity is at the root of a lot of issues facing our society. There appears to be a tug-of-war between the direction Africa should be taking and the direction the rest of the world is taking. We will not follow, we must lead, and go completely opposite of where Western forces seem to be taking the world. Look within yourselves, Kenya. Our answers lie within us, in our roots, in our ancestry and once we connect with the heart and soul of who we are, answers to every challenge will look different. The madness of debt, disease and poverty will be a thing of the past. Only a person not born with the greatness that is Africa living within them will tell you differently.

Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana said it so well when he stated that you are not African because you were born in Africa, you are African because Africa was born in you. The Good Book also lends credence to this narrative of newfound self-discovery of the continent when it says in Romans 8 that creation is waiting in earnest expectation for the manifestation of the sons of God

It is time to chart a new path. Article 11 aptly recognises culture as the foundation of the nation. Let’s, therefore, click the reset button as a country and as a continent. We have come a long way, but there is still much more that lies ahead.