Ouma: Time to openly discuss erectile dysfunction

In the vibrant tapestry of Kenyan culture, one thread remains tightly woven into the fabric of taboo: the frank discussion of matters pertaining to sexuality.

Raising eyebrows

One cannot loudly discuss issues related to sex in a public space such as home, school, or church without raising the eyebrows of the elders.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is one of those thorny sexual health conversations— often discussed in hushed tones and rarely confronted directly.

Society's subtle cues have driven men grappling with sexual-related issues like ED to cloak their struggles in silence, wrestling with their condition alone instead of seeking meaningful treatment.

Erectile dysfunction

ED is the inability to maintain an erection firm enough for satisfying sexual activity. While occasionally having difficulty maintaining an erection is normal, if it happens frequently, it is a sign of a problem that requires medical attention before marriage or a relationship starts developing cracks.

What is particularly concerning is the alarming rise in the prevalence of ED, even among young men, both in Kenya and worldwide. Indeed, data suggests that approximately eight percent of men aged 20 to 29 and 11 percent of men aged 30 to 39 experience erectile dysfunction.

The number of men globally affected by ED in 1995, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data, was 150 million, but it is expected to more than double to 320 million by next year.

High blood pressure

There are many causes of ED, including poor blood supply to the sexual organs due to clogged or malfunctioning blood vessels, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, physical trauma, stress, depression, anxiety, and conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS) or issues related to the back and spinal cord.

But studies have established that sedentary lifestyle is one of the major causes of ED.

A sedentary lifestyle is also linked to a host of diseases and health conditions, including obesity, heart disease, heart attacks, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

Researchers have found that men who ran for about an hour and a half or do three hours of rigorous outdoor work per week are 30 percent less likely to develop ED than those who don’t exercise at all.

A recent study published on BMC Public Health Journal found that the prevalence of physical inactivity in Kenya stands at 7.7 per cent more than Uganda’s 4.3 per cent.

According to the study, physical inactivity is twice as prevalent among Kenyans aged 25 to 49 compared to those aged 50 to 69. Among those living a sedentary lifestyle, individuals within the middle class, urban dwellers, and post-secondary students are at the forefront, suggesting a higher likelihood of experiencing ED.

Physical inactivity was found to be twice as common among individuals aged 30 to 39 and 40 to 49 compared to those aged 50 to 69. Additionally, those with higher education levels were two to five times more likely to be inactive compared to those with no formal education.

Sedentary lifestyle

For many Kenyan men, the demands of office work often mean long hours spent sitting, prioritizing deadlines over physical activity. This sedentary lifestyle not only increases the risk of conditions like erectile dysfunction but also poses a threat to overall health.

In urban areas such as Nairobi, rapid urbanization has led to a scarcity of open spaces for exercise, with buildings filling up every available spot. Consequently, the few options for physical activity, such as gyms, are beyond the pockets of many.

Running along the sides of highways like Thika Road, Jogoo Road or Mombasa Road, for instance, can pose significant risks to personal safety. Boda boda operators and matatus are often driven recklessly with little regard for traffic rules.

ED is indeed treatable, and men facing this challenge should find the courage to seek treatment. By doing so, they can regain control over their sexual health and continue to enjoy fulfilling and satisfying intimate relationships.

Freely exercise

However, to effectively address this issue, it calls for policy changes aimed at promoting public health and well-being. We need a law that makes it mandatory for each of 1,450 wards to have at least one facility or field where residents can exercise free of charge without any restrictions.

Each health facility should have a special room where men can freely go and open up about their sexual-related problems and receive treatment.

Confronting ED is essential for fostering strong families, as many have crumbled under the strain of compromised sexual health. It's time to acknowledge and address this issue head-on.