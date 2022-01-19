National sit-down on quality of our potatoes overdue

Irish potatoes

Irish potatoes on sale outside Country Bus Station in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Ayub Mwangi

Communication consultant

What you need to know:

  • KFC blamed the shortage on delay in deliveries from its overseas suppliers, shocking local potato farmers.
  • KFC was hailed for sticking to its quality standards but railed for its ‘patronising’ attitude.

The recent admission by the Kenyan franchise of global fast food chain KFC that it had run out of Irish potatoes to make chips rightly caused a nationwide furore. KFC blamed the shortage on delay in deliveries from its overseas suppliers, shocking local potato farmers who suffer perennial post-harvest losses due to glut.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.