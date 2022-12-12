Make merry but remain vigilant

The festive season comes with lots of fun as people travel upcountry and other holiday destinations to unwind, enjoy and reunite with families after a gruelling year. The country is already in holiday mood, with hotels almost fully booked by both local and foreign tourists.

Airlines, Standard Gauge Railway trains and public service vehicles are also enjoying booming business. However, extremists and criminals can spoil the party by exploiting vulnerabilities that exist in the festive season to commit crimes.

Al-Shabaab terror group has in the past threatened to carry out attacks in the country during the festive season. Such groups target people on holiday for ease of attack, the ability to deploy simple weapons and crowds that are oblivious of threats. Terrorists are also known to target foreign tourists visiting Kenya.

It takes the efforts of our security agencies to prevent the terrorists from actualising such evil plans, which could harm people and destroy properties. The National Police Service has already supported soft targets like hotels and other social places that are expected to be crowded by deploying police officers to protect them.

In the run-up to the festive season, security agencies also enhanced operations to crack down on al-Shabaab operations in the country to weaken its muscle. The operations led to the arrest of a top al-Shabaab spy in Tana River., who was reportedly found in possession of information on targets the terrorists planned to attack in the Coast and Northeastern regions.

Al-Shabaab returnee

Another al-Shabaab returnee is in police custody for robbing M-Pesa shops in Nairobi to fund terrorism.

Apart from terror threats, the festive season comes after the government fought off a wave of runaway crime in the country. Nairobi and some other parts of the country experienced increased cases of robbery, theft and snatching of personal valuables. The government had to deploy specialised units like the General Service Unit and Rapid Deployment Units in Nairobi’s central business district to restore sanity.

Although the crime rate has reduced significantly, there is a need for sustained security measures to prevent possible recurrence of insecurity, especially during the festive season.

In the past, the festive season has seen a surge in crimes such as burglary, muggings, robberies, pick-pocketing, drink driving, spiking of drinks, shoplifting, fraud, murder and banditry. The excitement and joy that comes with the festive season makes people to lower their guard, making them vulnerable to criminal elements in society.

Most robberies occur when people are away on vacation, especially in unsafe neighbourhoods. Increased travel, merrymaking, overindulgence in alcohol, crowding in entertainment spots and religious gatherings can be exploited by extremists and criminals to commit crimes. Besides, the prevailing hard economic situation and pressure to get funds to spend during the holiday — especially among the youth — can push some of them to crime.

Mercifully, the government has reportedly put in place a number of security measures across the country. The National Police Service has already recalled officers on leave to beef up security and tame crime. These officers will boost security of critical installations, hotels and social places.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has been criss-crossing the country and hosting security strategy meetings to guarantee the safety of all and their properties during the festive season.

At the Coast, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, the county security team and other top leaders held a stakeholder meeting last week to deal with insecurity in the city during the festive season.

Mombasa city is a top holiday destination that is popular with both local and foreign tourists during this festive season. Other political leaders need to follow suit and collaborate with security agencies to fight crime around the country.

Suspicious activities

Kenyans also need to support the police in the fight against crime by sharing information on suspicious activities or individuals for appropriate action. This can be done through established channels like Nyumba Kumi, community policing, calling police toll-free lines or making reports at nearest police stations.

More importantly, citizens are encouraged to take precautionary measures to reduce vulnerability to crime during the holidays. Some of the measures include having a home sitter when they are away to prevent break-ins, investing in security systems such as CCTV and taking part in neighbourhood security management initiatives.

Kenyans should also embrace situational awareness to identify suspicious individuals or vehicles around them and avoid leaving their luggage unattended while travelling.

It is also advisable to avoid crime hotspots, walking around with huge sums of money. They should also not trust strangers or drink and drive. Always remember that security does not go on holiday.