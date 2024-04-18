Make irrigation effective

The heavy rains in parts of the country have led to deaths, destruction of property and infrastructure and also displacement. While rainfall is essential for agriculture and sustaining ecosystems, heavy downpours cause losses.

In the face of this recurring dilemma, effective irrigation practices emerge as a crucial strategy to manage flooding and its adverse effects.

By harnessing the power of irrigation, communities can better manage water resources, reduce runoff and alleviate the floods menace.

Fir instance, smart irrigation techniques can significantly enhance water efficiency and minimise wastage. Modern irrigation practices include drip irrigation, which delivers water directly to the root zone of plants.

Precision irrigation systems, which are equipped with sensors and automated controls, ensure precise watering tailored to specific crop requirements, conserving water and mitigating flooding.

With concerted efforts towards sustainable water management, we can mitigate the floods challenge and have a more resilient, water-secure future.



